Tdott Woo, a rising New York City-based rapper, was shot and killed in Brooklyn. He was only 22.

What could have been a bright future for rapper Tdott Woo was cut short hours after securing a contract with Million Dollar Music. According to reports, the rapper was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday after the contract signing.

The New York Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the hip-hop artists suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. Responders were still able to rush him to a hospital, but the rapper did not make it alive.

A relative, who refused to be identified in reports, revealed to New York Daily News that she heard four "very quick rapid shots" when Tdott Woo was gunned down. They added that the rapper was outside their home when the shooting happened.

According to the authorities, the suspect behind the brutal killing left the area in a dark SUV. As of press time, no arrests have been made yet. However, the police assured to find the truth soon as they are currently investigating a motive for now.

Tdott Woo Left Everyone in Pain

Following the news about his death, the rapper's family and fans expressed their heartaches as he was snatched off the chance to have a huge career in the industry.

His music record label, Million Dollar Music, shared a photo of him on Instagram, which also confirmed his death. The agency said it was an honor to be the rapper's friend in his last moments.

"Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace," the post continued. "#LongLiveTdott," the caption said. "Just know his legacy will always live, from his laugh to the dance everyone across the world does, some of us know him a friend, brother, cousin or just a fan but we all come together to tell you FLY HIGH."

Meanwhile, her grandmother recalled how much he loved music and that he lived as a good kid. Other hip-hop artists also paid tribute by sharing photos of him online.

His death came after his friend, rapper Pop Smoke, was also shot and killed in February 2020. He was killed in his home following an alleged home invasion. He was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood but also lost his life.

