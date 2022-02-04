"Mr. Grey will remember everything that he's ever known...but the treatment will only work once."

That's the premise behind Apple TV+'s new show, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, in which the legendary Samuel L. Jackson plays the titular character, an old man who is quickly losing his memories - and more - due to Alzheimer's.

In the series, the aging man has already been forgotten by most of his family members and placed in the care of orphaned teen Robyn (Dominique Fishback). When Ptolemy discovers that there is a treatment that will restore his memories, he eagerly accepts, because, in his words:

"I've got a lot of living to do...and I need my memory to do it."

Upon recieving the treatment, Mr. Grey is quickly transformed from his haggard, unshaven and confused self into a man who looks, sounds, and feels years younger: Well-dressed and full of life and joy.

One of the memories he recalls, fascinatingly, is one about his uncle, who stole and hid a great treasure, which he now intends to find. But when he finds that his memory is beginning to decline once again, and at a faster rate than before, he begins to understand the weight of the doctor's warning that "the treatment will only work once."

The series, based on a book of the same name, is reminiscent of the classic novel Flowers for Algernon, but replaces the concept of IQ with that of memory - turning it into a story that is apparently very close to Jackson's heart.

"I'm from a family where I felt like I was surrounded by Alzheimer's," the actor shared at a panel on Friday. "I've watched them change, deteriorate and become different people over the years."

Jackson hopes that the six-episode series will bring comfort to those who also have loved ones with Altzheimer's and/or dimentia.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey premieres on Apple TV+ on March 11.

You can watch the full trailer below: