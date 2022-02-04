On Thursday, Anna Duggar sent out a message that appeared to defend her husband after he was convicted of child pornography. It seems cryptic, but readers knew that she still has not fully accepted her husband's conviction.

Her husband Josh Duggar's conviction for child pornography has prompted Anna Duggar to speak up for the first time. In a message posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Feb. 3, Anna said, "There is more to the story. This is her first public comments since her husband was convicted of child porn in December 2021. It may be understandable though, since she gave birth to her seventh child in November.

A link to court documents showing Josh's defense team submitting a motion for an acquittal was also included in Anna's post, which was already reported in the past.

Throughout his trial, Anna has been by his side, accompanying him every day and appearing to support the defense's claim that someone else was responsible for the horrible images of children being sexually abused that were found on his computer.

"Defendant Joshua Duggar, by and through undersigned counsel, respectfully moves this Court to enter a judgment of acquittal," according to court documents acquired by Hollywood Life on January 20.

The papers listed four reasons why the former "19 Kids & Counting" star should be acquitted. FIrst is the failure to "to timely disclose exculpatory evidence." Another is the fact that he was "effectively precluded from calling a necessary witness, Caleb Williams." Another reason is the failure "to turn over exhibits created by the Government's expert witness, James Fottrell in advance of trial. The last is that Fottrell was "permitted to testify about geolocation" even if he was already deemed "unqualified" to do so.

Also, Anna Duggar was recently seen laughing and smiling during a family gathering.

Just a few weeks earlier, her spouse had been convicted of child pornography.

Anna, 33, was glimpsed in the background of Jessa Duggar's holiday YouTube video.

It was named "Duggar Family Annual Ugly Sweater Party 2021!" when it was uploaded on YouTube in early February 2022.

"What time is it?" As the video begins, Jessa asks her husband, Ben Seewald.

A few minutes later, Ben said, "It's time for the ugly sweater party," while flaunting his sweater.

During the group's festivities, Anna could be seen staring at her phone and smiling and laughing as the group savored the holidays, gifts, and their sweaters.

After Josh's guilty verdict in December, Anna has remained mainly out of the public eye, making this an extremely rare occurrence.

