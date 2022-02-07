Zendaya spoke in an interview about the power of redemption in Euphoria.

In an interview with William Mullally, Zendaya spoke about the impact and message of her character Rue on what redemption really means. The star took to her Instagram to post about the interview, captioning it, "In an interview I was asked about Rue's journey this season, I guess this is what I hope we hold onto and are left with in the end..." Her answer was an inspiring testament to the forgiveness and growth we need to allow each other to have.

"It's my hope for people watching that they still see her as a person worthy of their love. And worthy of their time, and that she has a redemptive quality still, and that we still see the good in her even if she can't see it in herself. I think that if people can go with her through that, and get to the end, and still have hope for her future, and watch her make the changes and steps to heal and humanize her through her sobriety journey and her addiction, and then maybe they can extend that to people in real life."

Euphoria is one of the most powerful shows of the modern day. Mullally similarly took to his Instagram, posting a clip of the interview. He captioned the clip: "@Zendaya just shared our interview onto her feed. I always try to make these short moments I'm lucky enough to get with the world's most amazing people matter as much as we can make them, and I'm honestly honored that Zendaya shared her heart with me here, and now shared them with the millions of people that look to her to lead the way. This conversation is one of my favorites in recent memory. I'm so glad these words are rightfully resonating with a lot of people who need to hear them. Thank you, @zendaya. Can't wait to talk again."

Check out Euphoria, currently streaming on HBO Max.