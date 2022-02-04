Euphoria is coming back for season 3!

Euphoria, the hit anthology show chronicling the lives of an eclectic cast of troubled teens, has officially, according to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, been picked up by HBO for a third season. With this announcement, Euphoria joins the ranks of other smash-hit series, like You, that have been renewed for the next season while still in the midst of the run of the current one.

This year, during the second season, there has been a major increase in viewership. The first season averaged around 6.6 million viewers average across all platforms. This season, that average number has more than doubled, at approximately 14 million viewers - and only halfway through the second season, at that.

This massive uptick in popularity is largely responsible for this exciting announcement. The executive vice president of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi, explained:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart...We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

The show features an exceptionally talented cast. Of course, in the lead role, there is super-star Zendaya, who was recently seen in the new, record-breaking film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The rest of the cast includes insanely talented actors such as Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

This group, through expert direction, has come together to create a marvelously unmissable series.

We can't wait to see what Euphoria season three has in store (after we finish season two, of course!)