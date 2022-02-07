While the name "Angel" is cute and sweet for a child, would Kylie Jenner really name her second kid a quite common name? The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan (all of the sisters actually), seemed to have give their kids unique names, so this is worth pondering. Still, there's a strong theory circulating that Kylie Jenner and Travis Thompson have already chosen the name Angel for their second child.

As of now, while her fan base was shocked to finding out that Kylie already gave birth to her baby boy on Feb. 2, the name remains a mystery.

According to a statement released by the beauty mogul, 24, and her musician hubby Travis Scott, 30, on Feb. 2, their second kid was born.

However, they have yet to name him. Fans, on the other hand, have some ideas. Because of the celebratory comments on Kylie's Instagram post announcing her kid's birth, many people believe the couple named their son "Angel."

Kris Jenner, Kylie's mother, commented on the post, "Angel Pie." Kim Kardashian commented on her sister's Instagram photo with an angel emoji and a blue heart emoji. makeup artist Ariel Tejada said he couldn't wait to meet the newborn angel, while Kylie's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and music video director Alfredo Flores said, "angel baby." Should all these be taken as a sign that Stormi's little brother will be named Angel?

On the other hand, those comments can signify completely something else. After all, 2/2/22 is considered an angel number in numerology. Given that it was the kid's birthday, it is safe to assume many will see him as an angel.

A source revealed to People magazine that the couple will "reveal when Kylie is ready" when it comes to the baby's name.

Kylie and Travis decided on a name together, according to a source, who claims the mother of two will announce the baby's name "in a few days" and "wants to make sure she likes the choice" before making the announcement. This means it remains to be seen whether Angel or something that means the same can be the baby boy's name.

The second baby is something Kylie Jenner has always been dreaming and praying about though, so Angel truly suits him. While Stormi surprised her and a lot of her fans, given how young she was when she got pregnant with her firstborn, everyone knew a second baby is truly for her - more so when they can see how well she's raising her daughter.

In a 90-second Instagram video in September, the Kylie Cosmetics creator disclosed that she and Scott were having their second child, with big sister Stormi, 4, caressing her mother's growing tummy.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told People magazine at the time. "She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

