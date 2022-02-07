Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's feud continues in public, and there's no stopping them with their war of words.

Julia Fox, Kanye's girlfriend, may or may not be bored of what's going on between them.

The actress from "Uncut Gems" recently removed Instagram photos with her boyfriend and unfollowed many Kardashian fan accounts.

This sparked suspicion that Kanye and Julia were no longer together.

Kanye West, Julia Fox Split?

Despite her recent choice to undergo a social media clean-up, an insider close to the Hollywood actress told Page Six that she and the "Jesus Is King" rapper are still going strong.

In truth, the relocation has nothing to do with their relationship's state.

The only reason Julia Fox erased photographs from her Instagram, according to the insider, was because of the haters.

"She deleted the photos because commenters were being really mean and she didn't want to deal."

The couple is confirmed to be "going strong."

Julia Fox Sets the Record Straight

News of Julia Fox's deleting spree came after many fans speculate that she may be tired of the public drama Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian are currently embroiled in.

A few hours later, Julia immediately took to her Instagram Stories to explain that she only unfollowed the fan accounts because she was tired of herself.

She also claimed that Instagram "wasn't a fun place anymore."

As for the deleted pictures with the "Donda" rapper, she explained, "I took the f-----g photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, 'Oh my God. You clearly only posted photos you looked good in."

kanye and julia fox look like batman villains that appear in like two comics but never in a movie pic.twitter.com/xaStgshM2r — lauren (@_lauren1975_) February 2, 2022

Is Julia Going To Keep Seeing Kanye Despite The Issues With Kim?

Another source close to the actress revealed to Page Six that Julia Fox will continue to date Kanye West and would very much want to resolve his issues with Kim Kardashian.

"Julia's been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible," the source said.

Julia is also said to think it's unusual and coincidental that something noteworthy happens following any major press appearance.

Kim and Kanye have been feuding for months, with Ye alleging that the KKW Beauty entrepreneur let their daughter North to use TikTok despite his requests that she not.

