Donald Trump joined Adin Ross live for an interview on Kick Monday, during which the popular streamer betowed the former president with multiple pricey gifts, including a Tesla Cybertruck.

For a large portion of the livestream, the two discussed current affairs, the economy, the assassination attempt on Trump and Elon Musk. Near the end of their conversation, Ross told Trump he had "a couple of gifts" for him. The first gift was a $300,000 Rolex.

Ross said the gift represented how Trump "constantly got beat on" but he is still "so strong."

"You live for the people and you're a hero," Ross told Trump as he presented the watch.

Toward the very end of the livestream, Ross mentioned he had one last present for Trump. Moments after Trump called Tesla CEO Elon Musk a "genius," Ross led him outside to his next gift: A Cybertruck.

As they approached the vehicle, Trump said "Wow, that's an Elon."

Adin Ross gifted Donald Trump a Cybertruck wrapped with the image of him standing after his assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/vQh2Wax9L0 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 5, 2024

Upon further inspection, Ross pointed out that it was also wrapped with the American flag and the image of Trump with his fist in the air moments after the assassination attempt.

The two got inside the Cyber Truck and listened to several songs by the Mamas and Papas, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and the Beach Boys. To end the interview, they danced outside of the vehicle and Trump promised to "keep TikTok going."