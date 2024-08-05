The U.S. economy may be buckling under pressure after stocks plummeted Monday, resulting in the Dow Jones falling more than 1,000 points.

In addition to what seems to be the beginning of an impending stock market crash, according to 'ABC News,' a disappointing report on jobs surfaced last week which raised concerns of a possible recession within the United States.

Per the news outlet, as of today, major stock indexes in the U.S. fell more than 2% in early trading. The S&P 500 fell about 4% as tech-focused NASDAQ tanked more than 6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1,000 points — currently continuing to fall gradually.

Social media is taking the cynical route in reference to news of the major crash, with many blaming Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the chaos. "So basically the ones who claimed Trump would crash the economy and start WW3 have crashed the economy and started WW3," one user on Twitter, now X, posted.

"Me after seeing my portfolio this morning," a second content creator responded. "The useful idiots waking up tomorrow, #stockmarketcrash," a third responded, adding a doctored image of a train passenger watching their phone as the city burns down.

The hashtag, #KamalaCrash, is also the current No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.

Dan Ives of investment firm Wedbush maintained that U.S. markets are "trading heavy in the red across the board" and that "investors are feeling massive pain globally." Goldman Sachs' economist raised the probability that the U.S. would face a rescission in the next year from 15% to a 25% chance.

'The Wall Street Journal' reported that the turmoil started with Japan when Nikkei 225 fell more than 12% — the worst 24 hour drop since the crash that took place on the ill-fated Black Monday back in 1987. The slowing economy leaves job growth lagging, as jobs fell sharply in July.

Growing worries around the market include a possible pending recession, concern that the Federal Reserve failed to act in time, and the increasing use of AI, per 'CNN.'