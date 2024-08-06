Australia's consumer watchdog is issuing a safety warning on select children's products that may cause fatal injuries.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is examining the safety of head straps for car seats and self-feeding baby bottles following warnings issued by the assistant treasurer. These products have been associated with deaths abroad, according to the ACCC.

The head straps, which attach to car seats and are frequently sold online by third-party vendors, are intended to keep a child's head stable during travel. The ACCC received concerns that these straps could "alter the alignment of a child's head, neck and spine while the torso moves forward during a motor vehicle accident." This misalignment could increase the risk of severe spinal injuries and potential suffocation or strangulation if the strap moves around the child's mouth or neck.

While there have been no reported fatalities in Australia, an 8-month-old in the UK died in 2021 from suffocation linked to such a strap. Although Australian law prohibits the sale of child restraints by suppliers, these products can still be found online.

See the complete list of products in question here.

Additionally, self-feeding baby bottles were flagged as choking hazards with suffocation risks for infants who cannot control the milk flow. These items include "self-feeding pillows," also known as "anti-spitting pillows" or "baby feeding pillows/bottle holders," and hands-free bottle holders that attach to bibs, strollers, or cribs. Both types pose a choking risk if their head moves inappropriately.

The ACCC has identified four fatalities related to these self-feeding products in the US and UK since 2015. Currently, there are no mandatory safety standards for these items in Australia. The ACCC has issued safety warnings to alert consumers about the risks of these products.

"The ACCC is investigating these products to assess if they may cause harm and to determine if regulatory actions are needed to prevent such risks," said ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe in a statement. "While there are no known injury reports in Australia, concerning fatalities have been reported overseas." She added that protecting children and improving online product safety remain high priorities for the ACCC.