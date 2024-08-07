A detective was arrested for the death of his wife after he allegedly locked her body in their bedroom.

John C. Byrd III was charged with one count of second-degree murder. The 47-year-old confessed he strangled his wife, Elizabeth Byrd, to death, the Mesa Police Department in Arizona said, per 'ABC 13.'

According to a police report, Byrd told authorities that he suffered from "some mental issues lately and has been very stressed about his home and work life." He's accused of killing his wife and fleeing the scene on July 31.

The Arizona detective had a heated argument with his wife when "a switch just flipped" in him and he "put his hands around the victim's neck and strangled her to death," Byrd told police.

Byrd, who has no criminal history, admitted to authorities he locked her body in their bedroom so that their kids; ages 11, 8, and 4, would not see her.

After a friend reported Byrd's wife missing — as she did not attend a gym class — she was found dead on the bedroom floor in her home. The woman also picked up the couple's 3 children after Byrd, who was on medical leave at the time of the alleged murder, did not return home and the mother could not be found.

Byrd, a detective in Maricopa County's Family Violence and Trial West Bureau, suffered from stress and depression, according to court records.

Per 'Fox 10,' his family said since June Byrd complained of head pain and disorientation. The family shared he had an MRI scheduled.

According to Byrd's website bio, he was described as someone "passionate for domestic violence prevention."