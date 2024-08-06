Actor Akili McDowell has been charged with murder.

On July 20, Ceasar Peralta was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Houston, Texas. The 21-year-old victim was found dead before authorities arrived on the scene. The perpetrator had also fled.

According to the 'Associated Press,' there was a physical altercation between the two men that took place before the shooting. While the identities of the two were not known by eyewitnesses, they did confirm that a fight took place before the shooter ran away.

Not long after, McDowell from OWN's "David Makes Man' series was arrested. According to 'NBC News,' he was charged with murder and theft. The 21-year-old is being held on the murder charge on a $400,000 bond.

In a conversation with 'AP,' Jonell Whitt, McDowell's manager said "This is an unfortunate situation and I am in prayer for Akili and those impacted by this tragedy."

Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez posted an update on Facebook following the incident.

"On July 20, 2024, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an incident that occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 13503 North Thorntree, near Wallisville and Uvalde (East Harris County). An adult male (possibly in his 20s) sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Suspect(s) fled the scene.

The post was updated on Friday, writing "Homicide Investigators charged Akili McDowell (21) with murder in the shooting death of Cesar Peralta (20). McDowell was recently taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail."

The prosecutor corroborated the story of the eye witnesses during McDowell's first court appearance.

According to 'ABC 13,' the prosecutor said, "This defendant was seen talking to the complainant. They had a fistfight. The defendant pulled out a pistol and shot him once. When the complainant went to his car, he shot him again and again."

Furthermore, it is suspected that Ceasar Peralta was in the apartment complex in order to buy weed and other drugs from the young actor. Neighbors who were interviewed referred to the Showtime 'Billions' performer as "the weed man."