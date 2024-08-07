Newly chosen Democratic VP Tim Walz has been accused of Stolen Valor by former associates in the U.S. military sector.

Stolen Valor is a federal crime in which a person impersonates or falsely claims to have been in the military, earned medals, or attained certain ranks with a goal to deceive others. Stealing valor may also involve stealing someone else's identity.

According to 'The New York Post,' Walz allegedly chose to leave the military on the eve of his deployment to Iraq, prompting Thomas Behrends to take his place. Behrends maintained that the Minnesota governor was a "coward" for allegedly backing out when his country needed him the most.

HOLY SH*T!



Minnesota National Guard Leaders Expose Tim Walz for Stolen Valor, Lying About His Rank, and Quitting When His Unit Was Deployed to Iraq.



"As soon as the shots were fired in Iraq, he turned and ran the other way and hung his hat up and quit," said Tom Behrends, a… pic.twitter.com/14zvDeSPRV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 6, 2024

"I needed to hit the ground running and take care of the troops — and tell them we were going to war," Behrends, 63, said regarding 500 soldiers under his command as a former Command Sergeant Major. "For a guy in that position, to quit is cowardice."

The 63-year-old farmer also called Walz "a traitor," citing his sudden retirement from their Minnesota National Guard Unit prior to deployment to Iraq back in 2005.

"When your country calls, you are supposed to run into battle — not the other way," he told 'The Post' Tuesday. "He ran away. It's sad. He had the opportunity to serve his country, and said 'Screw you' to the United States. That's not who I would pick to run for vice president."

The news outlet reported that the 60-year-old joined the National Guard after high school and continued to serve 24 years in the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery. He earned a position as command sergeant major before his retirement in 2005.

His retirement reportedly came months after the team received a warning order that the battalion would be sent to Iraq, for the purpose of running for congress. He was later elected to office in 2006. "He continued to say 'retired command sergeant major' for his political career," Behrends explained "When he used that ... It was stolen valor."

He continued: "If it were me, I would feel guilty about leaving and do something to make up for it, but if you ask me, he was doing it to buy votes. He will do anything for votes."

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as her running mate Tuesday, as sources say she believes they both are "underdogs" in the 2024 presidential race.