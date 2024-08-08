Lazar Dukic died during the swimming portion of the CrossFit Games, as confirmed by the Tarrant County medical examiner.

He was 28.

On Thursday, the athlete drowned while competing in the swim event of a CrossFit competition in Texas, according to the organization.

The incident happened on the opening day of the CrossFit Games, which are taking place in Fort Worth until Sunday. CrossFit canceled the remaining events for the day.

The deceased swimmer was identified as Lazar Dukic from Serbia, as per the Tarrant County medical examiner.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul expressed deep sorrow over Dukic's death, stating he is "gutted" by the tragedy during a press briefing.

Faul added, "We'll continue to be focused on our community and the family through this tragic set of circumstances."

The incident took place at Marine Creek Lake on Thursday morning. Fort Worth Fire Department responded around 8a.m. local time to a report of a missing participant, according to authorities.

Dive teams and a drone were employed to locate the missing athlete, who was found and recovered about an hour later, according to the authorities.

"There's a lot of people in the community that are hurting right now, that are really sad, that knew the athlete well, that loved, respected this person," Faul said.

CrossFit is collaborating with officials on the ongoing investigation, according to Faul.

The event was part of a competition featuring a 3.5-mile run and an 800-meter swim, as detailed in the CrossFit schedule.

The swimming segment was being broadcast live on various platforms before the stream was abruptly cut off Thursday morning, per Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA. The livestreams are no longer available on CrossFit Games' channels.

Faul confirmed that safety personnel were present during the event.

The CrossFit Games, which is being held in Texas for the first time in 18 years instead of Madison, Wisconsin, features 30 teams from around the globe.

Faul mentioned that CrossFit would be "regrouping" later in the day to determine the next steps for the remainder of the games.