Connie Chiume, the celebrated actress from South Africa known for her role in 'Black Panther,' has died.

She was 72.

Her family announced her death on Instagram, confirming she died on Tuesday at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg. They did not disclose the cause of her death.

Nongelo Chiume, the actress' son, mentioned to 'Newzroom Afrika' that she was admitted to the "hospital for a medical procedure." He added, "She was recovering well, but unfortunately we then got the news of her passing."

According to the 'BBC,' before achieving fame as a television actress, Connie Chiume was a trained teacher. She gained significant recognition for her portrayal of Thembi in the 1989 show, 'Inkom' Edla Yodwa.'

In Marvel's 'Black Panther' (2018), she played Zawavari, a Mining Tribe Elder. She reprised her role in the 2022 sequel, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

"I went to an audition not knowing what I was auditioning for. I went there and I was given a piece that I was supposed to do," she recalled of her casting experience with 'TimesLIVE.' "I could see that this person is an African who was addressing the nation. I wore my African regalia, I learnt my lines. I did my best."