A New Jersey Transit bus driver has been taken into custody for reportedly attacking a passenger and putting him in a chokehold in a brutal confrontation that was captured on video.

The incident occurred after the passenger allegedly spat on the driver during the bus ride.

Toron Walker, the bus driver, was apprehended following the violent exchange on a busy bus in Newark on Friday afternoon, according to 'RLS Media.'

The video footage purportedly shows Walker forcing the passenger down onto a seat by gripping his neck before violently throwing him onto the bus aisle.

Before the tussle, Walker, identified by the 'New York Post,' can be heard telling riders to move to the back of the bus.

Warning: graphic footage

Warning: graphic footage



The driver could be heard directing people to the back of the bus to keep them out of harm's way before he started walloping on the man.



It is unclear what happened… pic.twitter.com/qezySafvbo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2024

The driver is also seen striking the passenger multiple times in the head, with one video clip documenting him reportedly asking, "What [...] is wrong with you? You want to spit?"

At one point, Walker allegedly put the man in a chokehold as terrified passengers begged him to stop.

Police arrived at the scene at Court Street near Broad Street, discovering Walker still attacking the passenger, according to Newark's Department of Public Safety.

Walker was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The passenger, who was also arrested for aggravated assault, did not sustain any serious injuries, police reported.

NJ Transit released a statement in response to the incident.

"This matter is currently under investigation, and we're unable to comment on any specific details at this time," the NJ Transit said in a statement, per 'Black Enterprise.' "We don't condone any form of assault aboard any of our vehicles or within our facilities."

"We can confirm that our driver was assaulted prior to the altercation," the spokesperson added. "We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone that assaulting a transit employee is a serious offense and can result in a fine, jail time, and/or a ban from riding the transit system."