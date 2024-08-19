Marlon Wayans and DJ Vlad engaged in a fiery match on social media regarding interview prices — and it got pretty ugly.

The tense back-and-forth began when Vlad dropped part of an interview with Aries Spears, explaining that the Wayans brother had a rate of $40,000 and 30 percent of all future revenue in order to do an interview with Vlad.

"My man... I'd rather you say that you just don't f**k with me, rather than give me this stupid a*s number like this," Vlad told Spears, 49, during the interview. "There's nobody on earth... that would pay you $40,000 for an interview. Much less 30 percent on top of that!" Vlad exclaimed, maintaining that the rate was a "f**k you number."

After the DJ explained the tense phone exchange with the 'Scary Movie' star, the two revived the beef on social media when Vlad commented on the actor not liking his looks. "Marlon Wayans, I'm sorry that you don't find me attractive," he said via Twitter, now X. "Fortunately for both of us, I'm heterosexual."

According to 'Complex,' Vlad, 51, continued the rampage, using the comedian's previous roles dressed as a woman against him, claiming that 2024 is an acceptable time for the actor to come out of the closet. "Coming out as gay in 2024 will surely revive your declining acting career," Vlad stated per the media outlet. "And since I turned down your $40k offer for an interview, I'm pretty sure you can get that amount for your first gay porn scene."

Wayans then went on to post a YouTube video entitled, 'Why Black Celebrities Will Never RESPECT Vlad TV.' "Hey ⁦@djvlad⁩ you are waaaaaay too HATED by the URBAN COMMUNITY to F* with ME. I'm loved you ain't. Watch the video... where's your face?! Mas you couldn't exploit me? How much the govt paying you Brody? Hope it's at least 40k."

Hey ⁦@djvlad⁩ you are waaaaaay too HATED by the URBAN COMMUNITY to F* with ME. I’m loved you ain’t. Watch the video… where’s your face?! Mas you couldn’t exploit me? How much the govt paying you Brody? Hope it’s at least 40k https://t.co/bH6eCfeFkb — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) August 18, 2024

Black Twitter, now X, seemingly rallied around Wayans, as one fan even added a post to the discussion saying: "I LOVE how the Black Community rallied around Marlon... Vlad picked the WRONG fight," featuring a GIF of the Black Panther gesturing Wakanda forever.

I LOVE how the Black Community rallied around Marlon... Vlad picked the WRONG fight. pic.twitter.com/wu0wrz8hl0 — Genae Babb (@msgenae) August 18, 2024

After fans rallied behind the father of two, Vlad had more to say, seemingly unbothered by the uproar response to his claims. "Marlon Wayans found someone with 200 followers to agree with him. LOL," he said. "Nobody on earth is going to pay Marlon $40K for an interview when he gets 100k-300k views on any platform he interviews on. This guy is really delusional."

Wayans gathered that Vlad, real name Vladislav Lyubovny, was mad, unprofessional, and looked bad in his negotiating tactics. "If you don't like the number keep it moving. You look BAD. You should fall back. mad at a Black man stating his number? And now you go public and use your platform to try to drag me. I never in my life dealt with this silly negotiating tactic."

DJ Vlad remains a prominent figure in the industry with a multi-faceted career in journalism and entertainment. Marlon Wayans has been nominated for three Razzie awards, in addition to taking home 2.