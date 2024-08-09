Travis Scott has been arrested in Paris.

The rapper, who is currently in Paris for the Olympic games, was arrested early Friday morning.

According to 'PEOPLE,' the 33-year-old allegedly got into an altercation with his bodyguard outside of the Georges V Hotel.

French authorities confirmed the incident in a statement. "I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard," it read.

The security guard reportedly attempted to break up the fight between the two men, and that is when he was reportedly attacked by Scott as well, an account also confirmed. "The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The 1st judicial police district was seized of the investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office."

This is not the first time that Travis Scott has had a run-in with the law this summer.

Back in June, the "Sicko Mode" artist was arrested in Miami, Florida. On the 20th of the month, he was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing.

However, these charges were later dropped on the grounds of it being a misunderstanding.

"Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding," his attorney said in a statement. "There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."