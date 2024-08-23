Authorities discovered 16,000 grams of methamphetamine hidden in a secret storage area in a game store.

Pikachu and Friends
Pikachu, Misty, Ash Image: The Pokémon Company Pokemon.com

Hong Kong police uncovered a significant methamphetamine stash worth millions at a store selling Pokémon trading card game products.

The 'South China Morning Post' reported that on Monday, police raided the store and found commercial quantities of meth valued at HKD 10 million ($1.3 million) in a concealed storage area.

The narcotics warehouse was located after officers stopped a 28-year-old man outside the Pokémon store with five kilograms (5,000 grams) of meth in his possession. In total, 16 kilograms (16,000 grams) of meth were seized from the facility.

JAPAN-LIFESTYLE-GAMES-NINTENDO
Pokemon, popular game characters of Japanese video game giant Nintendo are displayed at a shop in Tokyo, 25 July 2007. Nintendo said its net profit soared more than five-fold in the fiscal first quarter as its breakthrough Wii console and handheld machines flew off the shelves. Net earnings jumped to 80.25 billion yen (669 million USD) in the three months to June from 15.55 billion yen a year earlier. AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images

The Pokémon TCG store is known to be popular and often hosts tournaments that draw in children and teenagers. Police assured the public that no drugs were sold to or trafficked by the store's customers.

"Storing such a large quantity of narcotics in a place where teenagers and children can visit is irresponsible and disgraceful behavior that also heightens the possible risk of teenagers and children mistakenly encountering illegal drugs," stated Hong Kong Narcotics Bureau Inspector Liong Chun-Hin.

Authorities suspect that a larger drug trafficking ring was behind the operation and had recruited the store owners to use the storage facility, which had been active for over a month before the raid.

Drug bust
Drug bust Getty Images

According to 'Game Rant,' New Bedford, Massachusetts, cops shut down a drug trafficking production using Pokémon boxes filled with large amounts of cocaine last summer.

Pokémon, a Japanese media franchise of video games, animated series and movies, and trading cards, takes place in a shared universe where creatures with special powers, called Pokémon, co-exist with humans.

Tags
Pokemon, Drugs, News