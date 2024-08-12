The Pokemon world is mourning the loss of voice actor Rachael Lillis who voiced the original English version of Ash's traveling companion Misty, Team Rocket's Jessie, and several Pokémon throughout the series. Lillis lost her battle with breast cancer at the age of 46.

News of Lillis' death came from a social media post from Veronica Taylor, a colleague and the original English voice actor for Ash Ketchum. According to Taylor, Lillis passed on August 10.

"We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played," Taylor wrote in her post "She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills."

Lillis' breast cancer diagnosis was announced in May and a GoFundMe campaign was set up to help raise money for her medical care. Donors helped raise over $96,000."

Since the news of Lillis' passing, Pokemon fans and other voice actors who knew her have been paying tribute to the voice actor, reminiscing how her talent and voice performance is the base of many childhood memories for those that were loyal Pokemon fans.

The news about #RachelLillis is absolutely awful.

Thank you for changing my childhood. May you Rest In Peace. — Charlie Painter (@Bloke99) August 12, 2024

I'm heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of #RachaelLillis, original voice actress of #Misty and #Jessie 💔 Thank you Rachael, for making our childhood awesome and for all the memories. May you Rest in Peace 💐 pic.twitter.com/Nn0Dyfp0W3 — Kelvin || Pokémon Trainer K (@kelvin_trainerk) August 12, 2024