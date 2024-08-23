Four security contractors at the troubled Fulton County Jail in Atlanta are facing serious charges related to a smuggling scheme involving cellphones, a chicken pot pie, and inappropriate conduct with an inmate.

The accused individuals — LaQuna Ballard, 34, Regina Harris, 26, Breaisha Tate, 26, and Anizya Silas, 24 — are each charged with conspiracy and supplying contraband to an inmate, according to a news release from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. These women were employed by a contractor responsible for overseeing operations on the sixth and seventh floors of the facility.

Sheriff Pat Labat expressed her disappointment in a statement released Wednesday.

"These women unfortunately chose to be on the wrong side of the law by fraternizing with residents they were entrusted with watching over," she said. "They will now have to face the consequences for the crimes they are accused of committing. Our employees and contractors alike are held to a high standard of integrity."

Joseph Sordi, CEO of Strategic Security Corp., the company employing the women, issued a statement to 'Law & Crime.'

"Our company has long been committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and ethical conduct," Sordi stated. He emphasized the rigorous hiring and training processes the company follows, including thorough background checks and ethics training.

Ballard is accused of sending explicit photos and videos to an inmate and accepting payments for cellphones and cigarettes. Tate is charged with having sexual encounters with an inmate and smuggling in multiple cellphones. Silas faces an additional charge for providing an unauthorized staff meal — a chicken pot pie — to an inmate.

The Fulton County Jail, currently under a U.S. Justice Department investigation, has faced scrutiny over its reported living conditions, health care, and excessive use of force. This investigation began after disturbing reports of inmate deaths and severe conditions.

As a response to these issues, the county commission approved a $300 million renovation plan.

The jail also made headlines recently when former President Donald Trump surrendered there on racketeering charges, leading to his widely circulated mugshot.