The attorney for 'Basketball Wives' star Jennifer Williams and her fiancé Christian Gold, real name Christian Walden, has responded to his arrest warrant.

During a recent episode of the VH1 reality TV series, Christian and Jennifer were discussing their upcoming wedding plans. The entrepreneur expressed concern that his legal issues could jeopardize their special day if the nearly $250,000 in restitution wasn't settled.

The 30-year-old feared that legal restrictions could prevent them from having their dream wedding in Paris.

YouTuber and attorney Symone Redwine obtained the court records related to Christian's case confirming that the restitution amount was actually $12,500.

She also performed a background check and reported that she couldn't find any assets linked to Christian, despite his claims of having a net worth of $6 million.

In court documents obtained by 'Urban Belle,' Jennifer's social media posts of the pair outside of Georgia led to a warrant for Christian's arrest. Per the outlet, Christian traveled with Jennifer to Italy, California, and Switzerland in July.

According to his probation officer, Christian left Georgia multiple times without obtaining the necessary permission. The DeKalb County, Georgia, P.O. obtained the warrant from the judge on August 8th.

In response to the warrant, Christian and his attorney have spoken out. They confirmed that the restitution amount is indeed $12,500, and not the amount he said on-camera to Jennifer. Christian's attorney also admitted he left Georgia without the probation office's approval, but he is seeking a walk-in hearing to avoid jail time. He explained that he had dealt with "a myriad of different officers and received different instructions on travel outside the state."

Read more: Draya Michele Gives Birth To First Baby With Jalen Green Amid Age Gap Backlash

Christian, who was released from prison in February 2018, is also requesting the court to close his case, allow him to stay on probation, and grant him a travel pass so he can marry Jennifer in Paris next month.

"The Defendant went to trial before the Honorable Linda Hunter for false imprisonment and

domestic violence battery," court documents read.

Christian was "acquitted of the domestic violence battery and convicted of the false imprisonment charge at a jury trial. The Defendant was sentenced to 10 years to serve 7 in custody, complete the domestic violence intervention program and pay restitution."

The legal docs claim that while he was "in custody he became a veracious reader and educated himself to become a better citizen."