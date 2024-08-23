A Tennessee college coach has resigned following his arrest in a human trafficking investigation.

Patrick Kugler, an assistant football coach at Austin Peay State University, resigned on Aug. 18.

"Austin Peay State University is aware of the arrest of former football assistant coach Patrick Kugler, who resigned his position on Sunday, Aug. 18," APSU said in a statement to the Leaf-Chronicle. "The Clarksville Police Department are the lead authorities for the arrest and any additional questions should be directed to them. Austin Peay will have no further comments on the matter."

The arrest comes two days after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an undercover operation targeting human trafficking in Montgomery County.

"Officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors," the bureau said Thursday.

In total, six men were arrested. Kugler was charged with one count of trafficking for sexual servitude, and his bond set at $5,000. Seven individuals were also identified as potential victims of human trafficking.

Kugler is the younger brother of New England Patriots assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler, the U.S. Sun reported.