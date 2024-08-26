A California man accused of beheading his parents and their dog began singing 1980s pop songs after being shot by law enforcement.

Joseph Brandon Gerdvil's erratic behavior before being arrested on homicide charges in San Juan Capistrano in Orange County, California, on July 9 was captured on newly released body cam footage.

The video, obtained by ABC7, showed Gerdvil, 41, being shot by officers and then belting out Tina Turner and Stevie Wonder songs as he lay bleeding on the street.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department found the bodies of Gerdvil's parents while responding to their residence at the San Juan Mobile Estates at 7:36 a.m. on July 9 after receiving reports of a "domestic assault," according to a press release.

Shortly after, deputies spotted the suspect walking on a street outside the mobile home park.

In the footage, a deputy could be seen stopping his vehicle a few meters in front of a man covered in blood.

The deputy pointed a gun at the man, whom authorities identified as Gerdvil, and ordered him to "get on the ground."

However, Gerdvil continued to walk toward the officer while holding an object on his hand. A shovel could be seen on the ground near him.

The deputy then fired multiple shots, striking Gerdvil and causing him to fall to the ground.

As deputies restrained him, Gerdvil could be heard saying, "I love you... I'm sorry you're gonna have to die."

Moments later, he seemingly told the officers: "Just finish me off. Put one in my head, please. I beg of you."

Later in the video, the deputies appeared to be tending to his wounds when the murder suspect suddenly began singing Turner's 1984 hit, "What's Love Got to Do with It."

"What's love got to do with it, got to with it? What's love, but a second-hand emotion?" Gerdvil sang.

Gerdvil then appeared to belt out lyrics to Wonder's 1984 track, "I Just Called to Say I Love You."

"I just called to say I love you," he sang.

Gerdvil was later hospitalized in stable condition.

He now faces two counts of homicide in the murders of his parents.

Shortly before Gerdvil was caught, deputies had discovered the decapitated bodies of Ronald Walter Gerdvil, 77, and Antoinette Gerdvil, 79, and the mutilated body of their pet chihuahua in their mobile home in the San Juan Mobile Estates complex on the morning of July 9.

The deputies then received a call about a man covered in blood chasing a maintenance worker nearby.

"Our dispatchers updated them that there was a bloody male chasing a maintenance worker in that same neighborhood," Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Matthew Parrish said at the time, as quoted by CBS News.

Parrish continued, "The deputies immediately started looking for that male. A short time later that person was located near Calle Arroyo and a bike trail, shortly after that person was located an officer-involved shooting occurred."