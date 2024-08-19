Some '90s music superstars have been linked to Tupac Shakur's murder by secret files submitted to prosecutors in the ongoing case, a new report has claimed.

Duane "Keefe D" Davis has been charged with Shakur's September 1996 killing in Las Vegas and is set to face trial later this year.

Ahead of the former Southside Crip gangster's trial, various Los Angeles detectives submitted evidence to Las Vegas prosecutors to help build a case against Keefe D.

An unnamed Las Vegas law enforcement source told The U.S. Sun that this included old files from the investigation into the March 1997 murder of Tupac's rival rap icon Christopher Wallace -- also known as The Notorious B.I.G. or Biggie Smalls -- in Los Angeles.

According to the insider, many of the Biggie files "may never become public," but they allegedly include "accusations against some of the biggest names in music" at the time of the two rappers' deaths.

"Without the help of the ex-Los Angeles cops, the case against Keefe would be less concrete," the source said. "Their knowledge of evidence, witness statements and Keefe's criminal past have prosecutors confident that 'Keefe has almost no defense.'"

"The DA's team [is] sat on [the] biggest ever evidence file relating to Tupac's murder, including paperwork which may never become public," the insider added. "They include accusations against some of the biggest names in music from the 1990s."

Enstarz could not independently verify this information. No name was specified in the report.

Last month, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo confirmed that L.A. detectives gave his team "thousands and thousands of pages" from the investigation into Biggie's killing.

According to the prosecutor, the files included testimony from 1997 and "a particular witness" who had implicated Keefe D in Tupac's murder before he confessed in police and media interviews to being the "shot caller" of the hip-hop legend's fatal shooting.

Since Keefe D's arrest last year, one big name that has popped up in the case is that of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

While Diddy has never been a suspect in Tupac's murder, Keefe D previously alleged to police that the hip-hop mogul offered him $1 million to kill the rapper.

Keefe D also told cops that he tried to contact Combs following Shakur's death but allegedly never received the money.

Combs has repeatedly denied any involvement in Tupac's killing.

While he is not under investigation in this case, TMZ learned from unnamed sources last month that Shakur's family has hired lawyers and investigators to look into the accusations against Combs.

Keefe D's trial is scheduled for Nov. 4.