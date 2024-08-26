Pavel Durov, CEO of the secured messaging app Telegram, has been arrested while deboarding a private jet in France.

Durov was apprehended by law enforcement agents upon his arrival at Le Bourget Airport outside of Paris.

It was reported that the 39-year-old was previously issued a warrant for his inaction in cracking down on crimes potentially conducted on his app — which he released back in 2013. The founder is being accused of allowing drug trafficking, the promotion of terrorism, and fraud to take place on the messaging service.

In addition to these alleged issues, the probe is examining whether the tech billionaire refused to cooperate with law enforcement over offenses including cyber scams and the spread of child pornography, per 'NPR.' The company claims that the CEO has nothing to hide.

"Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe," Telegram said in a statement Sunday, per the news outlet. "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform."

The company maintains that it abides by European Union Laws, claiming that their "moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving." The Russian Embassy isn't taking the arrest lightly, demanding an explanation for the detention of Durov — who was born in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, Russia.

❗️Комментарий Посольства России во Франции



После появления в СМИ новости о задержании П.В.Дурова незамедлительно запросили у французских властей разъяснения о причинах и потребовали обеспечить защиту его прав и предоставить консульский доступ.



По состоянию на сегодняшний день… pic.twitter.com/LxmLCn8EoQ — Russie en France (@AmbRusFrance) August 25, 2024

"After the news about the detention of P.V. Durov appeared in the media, they immediately asked the French authorities for clarification of the reasons and demanded to ensure the protection of his rights and provide consular access," the Russian Embassy in France stated.

"As of today, the French side is still avoiding interaction on this issue. We are in contact with P.V. Durov's lawyer."

Telegram was launched 11 years ago by Pavel — whose estimated net worth is around $15.5 billion, according to 'Forbes' —and his brother Nikolai. He reportedly fled a year later after he refused to give up data on Ukrainian users of VK to Russian authorities, per 'NPR.'

The app — which has a "Secret Chat" option — has the ability to call and text with end-to-end encryption, lowering the chances of unauthorized interception. It has become one of the most popular messaging services in the world. The messaging app, 'CNBC' reports, has about 800 million users and is popular in Russia and Ukraine.

According to 'NPR,' the Paris prosecutor's office announced that a statement including more details on the arrest are set to be given Monday.

In April, Durov interviewed with Fox's Tucker Carlson where he cited how he prioritizes freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and a free market.