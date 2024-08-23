As Tim Walz is seen smiling, clapping, and celebrating, throughout the Democratic National Convention, fans caught a glimpse of the Democratic VP pick that simply rubbed them the wrong way.

The convention has shown a continuous stream of energy throughout the event — however, many fans have turned their attention to "evil" Tim Walz's seemingly random fit of anger, where he appears to angrily tug on his son's arm as the family walked on stage Wednesday.

"Tim Walz is under fire for aggressively pulling his son Gus Walz's arm on stage at the Democratic National Convention," popular commentator Collin Rugg wrote on Twitter, now X.

Tim Walz is under fire for aggressively pulling his son Gus Walz’s arm on stage at the Democratic National Convention.



The incident was apparently filmed on the third day of the event (Wednesday), the same day Walz gave his speech.



Gus is 17-years-old and reportedly has a… pic.twitter.com/5yMWpgy8Ur — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2024

"The incident was apparently filmed on the third day of the event (Wednesday), the same day Walz gave his speech. Gus is 17-years-old and reportedly has a nonverbal learning disorder and an anxiety disorder. Some are theorizing that Walz was pulling Gus' arm out of anger while others say he was simply excited in the moment," the caption of his post read.

Fans found his seemingly random bout of anger offensive, as one viewer who commented on the post called him "evil." Dozens more speculated that if he would do that on a public stage, his behavior might be worse behind closed doors.

"Tim Walz doesn't look excited. He looks frustrated and annoyed. That can't spin this," one X user responded. "Tim Walz pulling his son's arm on stage is more than just a bad look—it's a sign of weak control and poor judgment. Whether it's anger or excitement, using your kid as a prop in front of cameras is just pathetic," a second penned.

"What a complete jerk," a third fan wrote before adding a screenshot of the exact moment the Minnesota governor pulled his son's arm. "WOW! And the angry look on Walz face as he yanks his son's arm. This man is evil. Imagine what he does when nobody is around," a fan speculated. Another user joked that if the Walz family has a dog, "Tim kicks it."

Despite the particular moment going viral, Gus appeared to be in the best of spirits as he was spotted being moved to tears following his dad's acceptance speech. Cameras panned in on the 17-year-old repeatedly stating, "That's my dad," before turning to the crowd to reiterate, "That's my dad."

Tim Walz, 60, who has been married to Gwen Walz since 1994 after meeting when they were both high school teachers, are parents to two children; Gus and Hope.