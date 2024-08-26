A Utah woman who authorities claim poisoned her husband, is set to appear in court Monday for a hearing. The court date will determine whether prosecutors have the evidence to proceed with a trial.

According to 'The New York Post,' Kouri Richins is facing several felony charges after she allegedly fatally poisoned her husband, then published a children's book about how kids should cope with grief.

The 34-year-old is being accused of killing her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl back in March 2022 at their Park City home. According to prosecutors, she slipped five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into a Moscow mule cocktail.

In addition to the jarring accusations, more charges were filed against the woman after an earlier attempt to murder her husband, Eric Richins, 39, using a spiked sandwich which she allegedly offered him on Valentine's Day.

A state judge out of Utah, Richard E. Mrazik, delayed the hearing in May following prosecutors' need of a consecutive three days to present their evidence. The case was held back once again, when Kouri's team withdrew from representing her. Unable to continue payment for their representation, Mrazik appointed public defenders Wendy Lewis and Kathy Nester.

The mother of three had self-published her children's book, "Are You With Me?" In the book, she writes about a father with angel wings who watches over his young son after his death.

According to 'Good Reads,' the book is led with a description that reads: "Wherever you go, whoever you become, their love remains with you." The "heartwarming and reassuring" book is meant to guide children "through the difficult experience of losing a loved one."

"Written by a loving mother who personally faced this challenge, this book is designed to offer comfort and solace to young minds in a way that is both accessible and engaging," the description states.

Per the media outlet, the book could be a key factor for prosecutors' ability to frame Eric Richins' death as a calculated killing with an elaborate cover-up attempt. Now, Judge Mrazik is deliberating on whether the state has provided enough evidence to go forward with trial.

Eric's sister, Katie, has also filed a petition alleging Kouri's potential financial motives, as prosecutors say she opened a life insurance policy totaling nearly $2 million without Eric's knowledge.

Kouri Richins continues to declare her innocence. She was charged Monday with aggravated murder and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.