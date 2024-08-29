Queen Elizabeth II holds a unique place in history, not only for being the longest-reigning British monarch but also as the only female member of the British royal family to serve in the military. Now, her granddaughter might be following in her footsteps.

During World War II, the then-Princess Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) in 1944, at the age of 18. She trained as a mechanic and later earned the rank of Junior Commander.

In 1945, as the war in Europe ended, she joined the crowds who celebrated in the streets, wearing her ATS uniform.

"I think it was one of the most memorable nights of my life," the Queen told 'BBC' in a 1985 interview.

Over eight decades later, no other female royal has served in the military. But this could all change with Lady Louise Windsor.

The daughter of Prince Edward and niece of King Charles has reportedly "fallen in love" with army cadets, a source for 'The Sun' revealed.

"She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it," the insider said.

Those with access to her locked LinkedIn page also said the 20-year-old royal has expressed her intention to pursue a "career in the military, diplomacy, or law."

The 16th in line to the throne is currently studying at the University of St. Andrews, the same school Prince William and Kate Middleton attended.

Prince Harry was the last royal to serve in a war. Harry, 39, had two tours in Afghanistan in 2007 and 2012. Prince William, who was a lieutenant, served as a pilot for the Search and Rescue Force with the Royal Air Force.

Lady Louise's dad, Prince Edward, also trained with the Royal Marines, but left after just four months, 'The Sun' noted.

Aside from her interest in joining the military, she is also doing volunteer work for an online education charity, Tutor The Nation.