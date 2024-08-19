Queen Elizabeth II privately slammed Donald Trump as "very rude" and believed his marriage to his wife Melania Trump may be a business arrangement rather than one founded on love, a new royal biography has claimed.

Trump and Melania met Queen Elizabeth three times during his presidency. Their first encounter took place at Windsor Castle in July 2018 when the then-president and first lady made a working visit to the U.K.

In June 2019, Queen Elizabeth -- who passed away in September 2022 -- hosted Trump and Melania at Buckingham Palace when the couple made their first state visit to her country. Six months later, the couple returned to the palace for a NATO 70th anniversary reception hosted by the queen.

English author Craig Brown claimed in his new book, "A Voyage Around The Queen," that Trump did not leave a good impression on the then-British monarch during these meetings.

According to the book, which was serialized in the Daily Mail, the late queen shared her real thoughts on Trump during a conversation at lunch "weeks after" one of her meetings with the controversial Republican leader.

"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude,'" Brown wrote in his book.

The author went on to claim that Queen Elizabeth "particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting."

Queen Elizabeth also allegedly shared her speculation on why Melania stayed married to him.

"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" Brown wrote.

Enstarz could not independently verify this information. Buckingham Palace has not publicly addressed the claims.

Trump had been repeatedly condemned by royal fans and pundits after allegedly breaking royal protocol multiple times during his visits to Queen Elizabeth.

The GOP presidential nominee was slammed for failing to bow when greeting Queen Elizabeth and walking in front of her as they inspected a guard of honor of the Coldstream Guards during the 2018 visit.

Trump also raised eyebrows when he put his hand on Queen Elizabeth's back during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace the following year.

After their June 2019 meeting, Trump boasted on "Fox and Friends" that he had a "great relationship" with Queen Elizabeth and that she had a blast during his visit.

"I have such a great relationship, and we were laughing and having fun. And her people said she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years. Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun," Trump claimed at the time.

Trump also honored Queen Elizabeth after she passed away at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022.

In a statement posted on Truth Social at the time, Trump wrote that he and Melania would "always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor."

"What a grand and beautiful lady she was -- there was nobody like her!" the ex-POTUS continued, lauding the late monarch's "most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people."