Two men were spotted by a baggage check-in counter where one man was completely covered in plastic from head to toe at Miami International Airport. He was seen bouncing around with the other man guiding his direction.

The person who recorded the video tagged 'Only in Dade' on Instagram, tagging the two men featured in the video, Michael Zuratti and Ethan Manners. Zuratti is the one guiding Manners in the video.

It seems like they were doing this for comedy content creation purposes, even though you don't see anything in their social media about this moment.

At the end of the video, security is seen surrounding the gentlemen. You can't hear what is being said, but you see Zuratti removing the plastic off of Manners' head little by little.