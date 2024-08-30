Hockey fans are mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Columbus Bluejacket's player Johnny Gaudreau who died with his younger brother Thursday while bike riding.

"Johnny Hockey" and his brother, Matthew, 29, were both struck by a car as they were riding their bikes in Oldsman Township, New Jersey, according to 'Fox 29.' They were hit from the rear by a vehicle who was attempting to pass other cars.

The driver was arrested for suspected drunk driving and charged with death by auto, per the 'Associated Press.'

The Gaudreau brothers died the day before their sister was due to get married. The ceremony, where their sibling Katie was to marry hockey player Devin Joyce, was scheduled to take place in Gloucester City, New Jersey, on Friday.

Fans on social media are honoring the memory of the 31-year-old by sharing fond memories of the NHL superstar online.

🧵 if you have a favourite Johnny Hockey moment, please post it here. Let’s try to celebrate the good times! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZIAqWzSIfa — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 30, 2024

got to meet Johnny at a couple of all star games years ago. Always was one of the nicest guys with fans even the ones wearing other teams jerseys. pic.twitter.com/mwZNGl1alk — jimbo (@jimetacy) August 30, 2024

My fondest memory of him, and the best hockey I thought I ever saw him play was when he played for Team North America in the 2016 World Cup Tournament. My brother went out and got a Team North America jersey with his name on it. Definitely a favorite player of ours. Rest In Peace — Joseph Feingold (@JoeyFeingold) August 30, 2024

Not something that happened on the ice, but when he was always my daughters and my favorite player outside of the Penguins, so when he became a free agent, I can't recall how many conversations her and I had about how much we wanted him on the Pens. — The Tortured Penguins Department (@TTPenguinsdept) August 30, 2024

The promise and the excitement when the news came out that he signed with @BlueJacketsNHL! I remember the high fives and woo hoos around town. Also the envy of other fans around the #NHL! #JohnnyHockey — Aleks Shaulov (@red_menace13) August 30, 2024

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, uploaded a video of Gaudreau's first NHL goal, dated April 13, 2014.

April 13th, 2014. Johnny Gaudreau scores his first NHL goal.



Gone way too soon. We love you Johnny Hockey.pic.twitter.com/9ItHKyzlB4 — Jay Money (@insiderJmoney) August 30, 2024

Gaudreau is survived by his wife Meredith, and two children Noa, who turns 2 in October, and Johnny, 7 months.