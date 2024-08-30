Fans Share Their Favorite Heartwarming Johnny Gaudreau Memories After The NHL Pro Was Killed At 31
Hockey fans are mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Columbus Bluejacket's player Johnny Gaudreau who died with his younger brother Thursday while bike riding.
"Johnny Hockey" and his brother, Matthew, 29, were both struck by a car as they were riding their bikes in Oldsman Township, New Jersey, according to 'Fox 29.' They were hit from the rear by a vehicle who was attempting to pass other cars.
The driver was arrested for suspected drunk driving and charged with death by auto, per the 'Associated Press.'
The Gaudreau brothers died the day before their sister was due to get married. The ceremony, where their sibling Katie was to marry hockey player Devin Joyce, was scheduled to take place in Gloucester City, New Jersey, on Friday.
Fans on social media are honoring the memory of the 31-year-old by sharing fond memories of the NHL superstar online.
One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, uploaded a video of Gaudreau's first NHL goal, dated April 13, 2014.
Gaudreau is survived by his wife Meredith, and two children Noa, who turns 2 in October, and Johnny, 7 months.