The hockey world was struck by tragedy after Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau died in an accident Thursday night.

He was 31.

Gaudreau and his 29-year-old brother Matthew, who also died, were both struck by a car as they were riding their bikes in Oldsman Township, New Jersey, according to 'Fox 29.' They were hit from the rear by a vehicle who was attempting to pass other cars.

The driver was arrested for suspected drunk driving and charged with death by auto, per the 'Associated Press.'

According to the 'New York Post,' the brothers were due to stand as groomsmen at their sister Katie's wedding the day after their deaths. The ceremony, where Katie was to marry hockey player Devin Joyce, was scheduled to take place in Gloucester City, New Jersey.

In a statement, the Blue Jackets said, "Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him."

April 13th, 2014. Johnny Gaudreau scores his first NHL goal.



Gone way too soon. We love you Johnny Hockey.pic.twitter.com/9ItHKyzlB4 — Jay Money (@insiderJmoney) August 30, 2024

In his memory, fans online are remembering "Johnny Hockey" and his viral plays. One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, uploaded a video of Gaudreau's first NHL goal, dated April 13, 2014.

Gaudreau is survived by his wife Meredith, and two children Noa, who turns 2 in October, and Johnny, 7 months.