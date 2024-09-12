KÍLÈNTÁR's Spring/Summer 2025 runway show left us green with envy.

'ENSTARZ' attended the presentation at Mastercard's 11-story, 214,000-square-foot tech hub in the heart of New York City, bridging together fashion, innovation, and sustainability with a series of panels during New York Fashion Week, starting with the beautiful KÍLÈNTÁR.

The collection "Mama Ìbẹ́ta" highlights artistry inspired by African craftsmanship and the brand's commitment to ethical practices, which were evident throughout the designs.

Designer Michelle Adepoju showcased her collection at the The Green Show on Friday, focusing on modern elegance including bold colors, daring textures, and feminine silhouettes — complements of an influential designer.

While fearlessly sporting opulent earrings wired in intricate designs, the models graced the runway in contemporary, yet classic ensembles. Extravagant pieces to grace the runway include a multi-textured skirt, flowing linens, intricate wovens, and custom dyed silks.

That's not all — starfish-shaped beading was featured in a dashing full-length piece for a touch of dazzle, in addition to chain link skirts, ruffles, tiered maxi dresses, and gold-tone accessories in elegant spiral shapes.

All garments were handwoven by skilled artisan women in Burkina Faso, West Africa — which borders the Ivory Coast. Utilizing sustainable dyes, female dyers and beaders offered a powerful narrative of culture, heritage, and sustainability throughout the head-turning presentation.

The founder and visionary behind the designs, Michelle Adepoju, took the time to explore various creative mediums after embarking on a transformative journey across West Africa.

The Nigerian innovator deems Kílẹ̀ńtàr a love letter to the skilled artisans she encountered during her travels, as she continues to build a global brand which seeks to reach brand sustainability and circular design practices.

"As we continue to grow, my commitment remains steadfast: to uplift and empower the women who bring our visions to life, to maintain ethical practices in everything we do, and to create collections that are as meaningful as they are beautiful," said Founder & Creative Director, Michelle Adepoju.

As a young artist, the U.K. born fashionista developed a keen interest in fashion and upcycling.

As a teen, she transformed "hidden treasures" found in second hand stores and turned them into unique and desirable statement pieces.

See more on KÍLÈNTÁR here.