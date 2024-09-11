It turns out celebs make mistakes too.

Foo Fighters rock star Dave Grohl announced Wednesday that he fathered a baby outside of his marriage with his current wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum.

The musician — who appears to be staying positive on the pressing matter — shared the news publicly on Instagram Tuesday, maintaining that he's working hard to "regain trust" from his wife and children.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," the "Everlong" artist explained.

"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together," the Ohio native concluded to his 1.4 million followers.

Although the rock star is taking accountability for his indiscretions, the 55-year-old reportedly retained a divorce attorney before making the shocking announcement, a source told 'PEOPLE.'

Per the outlet, Grohl and Blum's eldest daughter Violet deactivated her Instagram, which was found disabled as of Wednesday morning. It is unclear exactly when the social media account was closed or whether the action had anything to do with her father's announcement.

The former Nirvana drummer has been married to Blum, a director, since 2003. A representative for Grohl had no further comment beyond the Instagram statement, per 'CNN.'

Grohl isn't the only celeb to create life outside his marriage.

Snoop Dogg, 52, and his wife Shaunte Broadus share three kids together; sons Cordae, 29 and Cordell, 27, and daughter Cori, 25. However, in June 1998 — a year before his daughter was born — a woman named Laurie Helmond gave birth to Snoop's son, Julian Corrie Broadus, per 'Atlanta Black Star.'

Back in March, country singer Jimmie Allen welcomed twins with another woman months before reconciling with his wife, per 'US Weekly.'

Per the Hollywood media hub, the "Best Shot" singer confirmed he is a father to six children — two of the children were born before he reconciled with his wife Alexis Gale.

"I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs," the 38-year-old wrote via Instagram Stories in March, alongside photos of his children, per 'Entertainment Tonight.'