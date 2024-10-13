Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton has taken to Instagram to plead for help after her nephew Andrew, who is only three years old, had a drowning incident.

On her social media post, Hamilton said that the three-year-old was medevaced to a hospital in Oahu, Hawaii. According to People, the pro surfer seemed to refer to Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu.

"He still has a heartbeat and has fight in him," Hamilton said in her post. "We are wrecked."

"But I know how proper medical support can make or break someone's chance of survival and in this case, we're asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance," she added.

Hamilton has since updated her original post to indicate that they are already in touch with Dr. Paul Harch. People notes in its report that Dr. Harch is a known expert in hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Noah Hamilton, the pro surfer's eldest brother, likewise took to social media to ask for prayers for his nephew.

"Join us in prayer for my brother's 5th youngest child Andrew as he was life flighted to Oahu in the middle of the night," he wrote on Facebook. "He's 3.5 going on 5."

The Facebook post provides additional information about what happened to the young boy.

"He's a strong resilient kid and an amazing swimmer," Noah said in his post. "He was found not breathing in shallow water of bathtub."