As the Los Angeles County district attorney considers new evidence in the murder of Lyle and Erik Menendez's parents, more than two dozen relatives announce a coalition urging authorities to review and resentence the case.

Though the brothers were sentenced to life in 1996, they maintained that the murders were an act of self-defense after suffering years of physical and sexual abuse from their father, José Menendez.

This comes after the release of Ryan Murphy's anthology series Monsters, which tells the story of the Menendez brothers' case. The show has seemingly brought much of the public on their side, as well as the brothers' blood relatives. This includes their cousin Anamaria Baralt, who shared with reporters "If Lyle and Erik's case were heard today, with the understanding we now have about abuse and PTSD, there is no doubt in my mind that their sentencing would have been very different."

More relatives include Erik and Lyle's cousin, Karen Vander MolenCopley and aunt Joan VanderMolen, who all speak to the men being deserving of freedom after serving nearly 30 years. "It's time to recognize the injustice they've suffered and allow them the second chance they deserve," MolenCopley stated as the family walked to the DA's Office to voice their demands, under Marsy's Law. Four family members spoke, in addition to a letter read by Jose Menendez's 85-year-old sister who was unable to attend due to doctor's orders.

This could be a pivotal turn in fate, as Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón weighs resentencing the brothers based on evidence filed in the 2023 petition.