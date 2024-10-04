As the jarring story of the Menendez brothers resurfaces, Kim Kardashian presented a personal essay detailing why she feels it's time for the brothers' case to be reconsidered.

It seems that after 35 years, the siblings — both serving life sentences for a harrowing crime — may suddenly have a second chance at freedom as reality TV star turned criminal justice reform advocate, Kim Kardashian, has laid out an argument for reconsideration.

Kardashian's opening argument maintains that people are simply products of their experiences, and the brothers are no different. "I doubt anyone would claim to be the same person they were at 18. I know I'm not!" the 43-year-old wrote.

The infamous brothers were both sentenced to life behind bars following the harrowing murders of both their parents. Lyle Menendez, who was 21 years old at the time, and Erik Menedez, who was just 18, teamed up to gun down their father, Jose Menendez — an entertainment exec — and their mother, Kitty Menendez.

The jarring execution came with a backstory, as the brothers stated, per 'TIME,' that they feared their parents were going to kill them in a desperate attempt to conceal their father's long kept secret of molesting his son, Erik.

During that time, prosecutors had denied any evidence of a history of molestation — while arguing that instead, the siblings were after their parents' multi-million dollar estate, per the media outlet. In the end, jurors on the case had rejected the death penalty to instead give them life without parole.

That said, the SKIMS founder wrote about the fine details regarding their life experience, detailing that the story is "much more complex than it appears on the surface."

"According to Lyle, the abuse started when he was just 6 years old, and Erik said he was raped by his father for more than a decade," the SKIMS founder wrote. "Following years of abuse and a real fear for their lives, Erik and Lyle chose what they thought at the time was their only way out — an unimaginable way to escape their living nightmare."

Kardashian argues that the two had "no chance" of a fair trial, as their first trial was "televised for all to see" adding that Erik and Lyle's case became "entertainment for the nation."

"The media turned the brothers into monsters and sensationalized eye candy — two arrogant, rich kids from Beverly Hills who killed their parents out of greed. There was no room for empathy, let alone sympathy," the mother of four contended.

"With their case back in the spotlight — and considering the revelation of a 1988 letter from Erik to his cousin describing the abuse — my hope is that Erik and Lyle Menendez's life sentences are reconsidered."

She concluded: "We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped or saved."

The fashion mogul's letter for reconsideration comes as Netflix launches the groundbreaking series 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,' a true-crime anthology series examining the story of the siblings' lives.

Despite massive popularity, the brothers have publicly denounced their portrayal in the series — which received over 19 million views during its first week.

Read Kim Kardashian's personal essay for the brothers' reconsideration here.