A representative for Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed that the actress is expecting her second child with her husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence and Maroney, who married in October 2019, already have a two-year-old named Cy.

The confirmation that the 34-year-old is pregnant was made to Vogue. The actress was spotted heading out for dinner Saturday with her baby bump visible in photos.

Jennifer Lawrence was seen for the first time in Los Angeles after announcing she is pregnant with her second child. pic.twitter.com/EFICq4Mka8 — 21 (@21metgala) October 20, 2024

Fans celebrated the news of her pregnancy on social media with some jokingly asking where her first one is.

jennifer lawrence is pregnant again. congrats to the queen and mother that she is. — katniss everdeen's gf JOSH BDAY (@madilinlovesthg) October 20, 2024

First time we saw Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with her first child in 2021/ First time we saw Jen pregnant with her second child in 2024



😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/Pahk8k9mok — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) October 20, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with her second child



The internet .. WHERE IS THE FIRST pic.twitter.com/8xrP7lRf5l — Noor 🦋 (@NoorAlmuzaffar) October 20, 2024

In 2021, Lawrence shared her thoughts with Vanity Fair regarding her views on the privacy of her children. At that time, she was still pregnant with her firstborn.

She said in the interview, "If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'"

"But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," she added. "I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."