Jennifer Lawrence has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

"I'm voting for Kamala Harris because I think she's an amazing candidate, and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights," she said in a recent interview. "That's the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion."

Because "abortion is literally on the ballot," Lawrence endorsed the vice president over former President Donald Trump, according to 'PEOPLE.'

The 34-year-old also stated that she believes that Harris needs to become president for the good of women in the country because "women are dying."

Aside from 'The Hunger Games' actress, other A-listers have voiced their support for Vice President Kamala Harris bid for president.

These are five other celebrities who say they will cast their ballot for the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket in November.

1. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey was one of the first to openly endorse the Harris campaign.

The iconic media proprietor hosted a virtual event where she gathered other celebrities in order to create a public display of support. She even gave a surprise speech in support of Harris at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

When asked why she gave a surprise speech, Winfrey, according to 'CBS,' described how she needed "decency and respect" on the ballot.

"And that's why I was willing to do it. And let me just tell you the big risk was when I don't have anything to lose," the 70-year-old added. "Now, I don't have a show ... It's not what, what is it gonna cost me other than knowing that I had to do whatever I could to speak."

2. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas posted on Instagram together on National Voter Registration Day endorsing the VP. In the post, the pair stated, "We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy."

Finneas backed up his sister's statement saying, "We can't let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris."

3. Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis posted a picture of Harris on Instagram back in July with the caption: "I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."

4. Taylor Swift

Following Harris and Donald Trump's first — and possibly only debate — Taylor Swift made her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris public.

The "Shake it Off" singer posted on Instagram, poking fun at one of JD Vance's comments. She wrote, "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election." At the end of her post describing her path to this decision, she signed it "childless cat lady."

5. Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors' baller Steph Curry shared an open message of his support at the DNC.

According to 'Vanity Fair,' the four-time NBA champion shared, "I believe that Kamala as president could bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward. This is about preserving hope and belief in our country, making sure families can be taken care of during the most precious times. I got to visit Kamala with my team in the White House last year, and I can tell you one thing: I knew then, and I definitely know now, the Oval Office suits her well."