Lil Nas X and Azealia Banks made noise on social media after the two had engaged in a brief tweet exchange on platform X (formerly Twitter).

On October 28, Banks uploaded a tweet saying that the "Industry Baby" rapper "fell off so hard." Banks continued, "Lmao that little c***rag swore she was the tea. B**** has NO BARS."

The post immediately drew attention and netizens didn't hesitate to call out Banks for her insulting remark. One netizen commented on her need to drag everyone down, "Always talking about everyone but never looking in the mirror."

Others mentioned Banks' capabilities and relevance as an artist through comments such as "And when was your last hit record?" and "Mind you, you're washed and nobody even knows you anymore, (you should) worry about that."

Following this, Lil Nas X took matters into his own hands by replying directly to Banks' post, but he eventually deleted his original tweet.

Lil Nas X responds to Azealia Banks tweet saying he "fell off so hard."

He also sent a follow up message after.

Lil Nas X sends love to Azealia Banks after their exchange earlier:



“sending u love azealia.

"sending u love azealia. wishing u nothing but guidance and clarity. i want u to chase ur dreams. get on ur shit. It's the best time period in music for ur art to thrive. idc what u f*ck shit u say about me.

In other news, on October 16, Lil Nas X congratulated Kendrick Lamar for breaking the record of his 2019 hit featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, titled "Old Town Road."

According to Billboard, Lamar entered his song "Not Like Us" on the Hot Rap Songs chart, where it spent several weeks at No. 1.

Lamar shared that the song had "a good run" on the music charts, "The horses are officially, actually, in the back now! Congratulations to Kendrick."

