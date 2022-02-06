Azealia Banks has just made her thoughts known on social media about Kanye West's recent feud with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The 30-year-old superstar has spoken on Instagram Story, Sunday, February 6, about Ye's online fight with his ex-wife Kardashian over North West's TikTok presence.

She started her post by stating, "Y'all are making way too many excuses for Kanye."

On Banks' Point of View

According to the singer, this is the second time West has "publicly bullied" their daughter. "First with the abortion s-t, and now putting her on blast on his Instagram page as if she is some sort of criminal," she wrote.

She further mentioned the child's 2019 Women Wear Daily magazine cover, saying she had "a f-king belly top and purple eyeliner with her little buds showing thru the shirt, he thought it was fashion. You all said nothing."

Banks added, "Y'all wanna call it a mental health issue. I have never once seen Kanye have this much smoke for any of his male adversaries."

The "Luxury" hitmaker still hasn't ended there and said, "Trying to accuse a mother of kidnapping her own child ???? Was Chicago supposed to be hanging out with him and Julia's horrible cool sculpting while they get drunk and high so Julia can blow vape pen smoke in Chicago's face?"

Banks went on accusing West of trying to "wreck the mental health of the only person around to care for children," while at the same time criticizing his new relationship with Julia Fox.

"Kanye West is an abusive psychopath, it's beyond mental illness," the rapper continued. "Stop trying to help him and start trying to help the poor child that he keeps on trying to embarrass and abuse publicly to garner sympathy for his ashy ass."

Apart from the captioned post, Banks made her voice heard, exclaiming, "You bully a lot of f-cking women, you were bullying Lady Gaga, you were bullying Taylor Swift, you bullied Beyoncé! F-CKING BEYONCé!"

"And now you're bullying you f-cking baby mother," she spilled.

Azealia Banks really went off on Kanye.. 💀 pic.twitter.com/Lg9rKhsjhM — 𝖒𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖞𝖘𝔩𝔦𝔩𝖇𝖆𝖊 (@mileysbae) February 6, 2022



Banks left a suggestion for the Grammy-award-winning rapper to "take a social media break" as he has been "setting up" their child for "behavioral problems" and "self-esteem issues" by blasting the eight-year-old on social media.

A few minutes after Banks slammed the father of four, West immediately deleted his recent posts where he was said to be accused by the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star of "putting a hit out on her."

