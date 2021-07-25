Canadian musician Grimes recently ignited her feud with Azealia Banks on Friday in a Discord chat as she promoted her new song "100% Tragedy."

According to Entertainment Weekly, in the said chat, their beef was the inspiration for one of her unreleased songs, which she played as part of her virtual set at the Splendour XR music festival.

Grimes mentioned that the track "is about having to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life," which was referenced by the news outlet to their feud since 2018.

Sunday, July 25, in her set, dubbed as the Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta), she also played snippets from her next album and revealed that it would likely be between 13 and 15 tracks.

She previously stated that the record will be a space opera about artificial intelligence that "fall into a lesbian romance."

Azealia Banks' Responds On Grimes

As Stereogum reported, the "212" rapper seemingly heard about Grimes' new comments, making her slam the singer on Instagram Stories.

"So you go make a bootleg @inna song about it. Yikes," she wrote.

O STORY DA AZEALIA BANKS pic.twitter.com/JB7Ur3aB06 — sushi erótico sex (@crnoline) July 25, 2021



"Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. I think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity i have. everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that ... while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo.."

The rapper also said, "starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on discord."

On Sunday, Banks also posted and soon deleted a Story that said, "really thought I did you a favor by not responding to that subpoena....., i just may happen to have all those extra texts/screenshots/evidence Laying around somewhere.."

The Grimes vs. Azealia Banks Debacle

During the time where their beef started, Grimes and Azealia were reportedly working on a song when Azealia posted on social media that she was at Grimes' boyfriend's house. In the said post, she said, "Elon Musk's house alone for days waiting for Grimes."

Back in 2018, the rapper allegedly claimed that Musk was introduced to weed through Grimes and tweeted about stocks for his company, Tesla, while on acid.

A group of Tesla investors sued Tesla and Musk over the tweet and proposed to subpoena Banks.

