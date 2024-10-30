Not everyone is here for Travis Kelce's Taylor Swift era— stylistically, that is. Though the Kansas City Chiefs player is seemingly thriving in work and love, comedian Niecy Nash-Betts isn't letting him get away with his "stupid mustache."

The actress, who stars alongside the Super Bowl champion in Ryan Murphy's production Grotesquerie, joined Travis and his brother Jason Kelce on an episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. During the interview, she jabs with a cheeky comment about Kelce's new look while on set, commenting, "He tried to act so professional as a football player and then came out there with that stupid mustache."

“then he came out there with that stupid mustache.” pls Niecy hating on Travis stache omg she’s one of us ijbol pic.twitter.com/RyybBIfeb3 — anália. (@analiaogs) October 30, 2024

Kelce took the dig in stride, as the co-stars seem to get along quite well. So well, in fact, that Kelce thanked Nash-Betts for keeping his relationship with Swift under wraps.

"Let me tell you about people who text me about Travis. They all started off saying, you know, 'We're watching the thing. Is he the killer?' Just to get you — just to get you on the line texting them. And then they like, 'Well, what do you know about his relationship?' I'm like, man, get off that man's business," Nash-Betts shared as Kelce laughs. "I'm a vault. I don't say nothing."

Kelce responded in gratitude, commenting "I appreciate you always. And every time someone that has a mic in front of you, [they] always ask you something like that." He continued, "Thank you for always showing love. You know it's real, and you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy. And I appreciate you always making sure that everybody knows that. So thank you."

But while Nash-Betts concluded that she "minds my Black business," Kelce did give that rare insight that he and Swift were "happy" a year into their highly publicized relationship.

The final episode of Grotesquerie premieres Wednesday, October 30th, on FX.