Prior to appearing in FX's 'Grotesquerie,' Taylor Swift gave boyfriend Travis Kelce the encouragement to get in front of the camera for a new venture.

In an exciting crossover between sports and entertainment, Kelce will make his debut in Ryan Murphy's series in its third episode on October 2.

"The only thing that [Kelce and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," Murphy told 'E! News' at the series' New York City premiere earlier this week.

He also expressed his enthusiasm for working with Kelce, 34, describing him as a natural talent. "A star is a star is a star — and he's a star," Murphy praised, adding, "He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely."

The creator's admiration wasn't limited to Kelce, as he also spoke highly of Swift, based on what he's heard from the NFL star. "I love her, too," he said, sharing that he's only heard "sweet, lovely things" about the pop star.

"He had a great discipline, and he is everything you want him to be," Murphy, 58, noted. "He's a leader, and so sweet and so charming, first on the set, last to leave, great team around him."

Murphy reportedly crafted a role specifically for Kelce in 'Grotesquerie' — a nurse, making the most of the athlete's available free time."The world is his oyster. He can do anything," Murphy remarked.

Co-star Niecy Nash Betts also praised the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end's work ethic.

"Travis was very open. He was very open on if there was a note given or a suggestion given," she said with a laugh. "All the guys... everybody was just fan-girling all the way."

Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, shared her pride in her son's performance and his relationship with Swift, 34, noting, "He's kind. He's generous. And from what I understand, so is she."

'Grotesquerie' premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu.