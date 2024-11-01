Ryan Reynolds may have made his mark on Hollywood by playing a funny man, but Martha Stewart says "he's not so funny" in real life.

Stewart shared her opinion on the "Deadpool & Wolverine" star during a special guest appearance on Bilt Rewards' November "Rent Free" game show.

Bilt Founder and CEO Ankur Jain asked Stewart which celebrities she thought respondents had listed as being the most fun to hang out with, and she of course said her friend Snoop Dogg would be on the list, and added that Reynolds probably was, too.

"He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don't see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?" asked Stewart, who is Reynolds' neighbor in Bedford, N.Y.

"And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life," she claimed. "No, he's not so funny. He's very serious."

Stewart said her picks would be Brad Pitt and George Clooney, saying, "I'd like to hang out with those guys."

Jain mentioned one seemingly obvious choice: Taylor Swift.

"I was only thinking men," Stewart said. "Taylor Swift is lovely."

After thinking about it, Stewart said she would place Swift at the top of her list, followed by Snoop Dogg.

"Then I would take Ryan off it, and I would put in somebody else," she said. Jain expressed surprise at her insistence that Reynolds isn't funny, and she clarified that "he's a good actor."

"He can act funny, but he isn't funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again," she said.

"I'm going to get in trouble," she added. "He's my neighbor."

-- With reporting by TMX