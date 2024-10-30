Martha Stewart has opened up about her journey in the new Netflix documentary 'Martha,' detailing events and lessons which took place in her life — including infidelity.

The 83-year-old didn't hold any details back, revealing that she engaged in her fair share of affairs during her marriage to Andy Stewart, rendering them both guilty of stepping out of the union.

Stewart — an active businesswoman, TV personality, publisher, and cook who started her decorated career in finance back in 1965 — revealed early on in the documentary that her goal is to teach her viewers.

"I just hope that everyone gets a few life lessons from the film and understands what's been going on," Stewart told 'PEOPLE.' Stewart recalled kissing a man in the movie, who was not her husband, deeming him a "very handsome guy."

"He didn't know I was married," she said of the stranger she met in Florence on her honeymoon while Andy was back at the hotel. "I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It's just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I'd ever experienced."

In another instance, the author revealed she had another "brief affair" with a "very attractive" Irish man while working as a stockbroker back in the late 60's. "It was nothing," she said, per the media outlet.

She added: "I would never have broken up a marriage for it." Her ex-husband Andy told producers at the outlet that he "didn't stray" until she did it first. That said, she seemingly had a sober analysis of the situation as a whole.

"He was not satisfied at home," Stewart stated during the film. "I don't know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few," she suspected.

"Young women, listen to my advice, if you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s**t," she said in the film's trailer. "Get out of that marriage."

The culinary enthusiast later speculated that her husband Andy may have had "some sort of involvement" with the girl who was doing the flower arrangements at their Westport, Connecticut home.

When the girl needed a place to live, she allowed her to stay at her residence in an apartment on their property.

"When I was traveling, Andy started up with her. It was like I put out a snack for Andy," she poked. "Andy betrayed me, right on our property," she explained. "Not nice."

She later filed for divorce in 1990 after 26 years of marriage, adding that Andy was "the one who wanted the divorce. Not I. He was throwing me away," per 'Today.'

Directed by R.J. Cutler, her film contains hundreds of hours of intimate interviews with Stewart and those from her inner circle, along with Stewart's private archives of diaries, letters, and never-seen-before footage, per the film's description.

Fans can watch 'Martha,' streaming on Netflix now.