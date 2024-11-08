Ted Cruz's Daughter Says 'Don't Clap For That' About Trump Getting Re-elected in Viral Moment
Cameras were on Republican senator Ted Cruz's family as he addressed an excited Texan crowd, celebrating his re-election. Next to him stood his wife, Heidi Cruz, and two daughters, including 16-year-old Caroline Cruz.
However, it was the moment that Ted referenced Donald Trump's re-election that daughter Caroline's demeanor took a turn. When her father says, "I hope and pray Donald Trump will be re-elected as the president of the United States," she grimaces in disgust. Refusing to clap, she mouths to her mother standing next to her, "Don't clap for that."
Her cringe was felt across the internet, immediately going viral. Social media found the moment to be hilarious, as well as a glimmer of hope for the future of the Cruz family. She also publicly liked a TikTok comment encouraging her to cultivate her own political perspective and ideals outside of her father.
It's worth noting that Trump attacked her mother Heidi Cruz's appearance as Cruz campaigned for presidency in 2016. According to Vanity Fair, Trump referred to Ted's wife as "ugly" and accused his father of being linked to the assassination of JF Kennedy.
Trump went on to call Cruz "Lyin Ted" and even doubted whether he was qualified to be president, as he was born in Canada. Once Ted dropped out of the Republican primary, he then endorsed Trump. According to reports, Trump apologized to Ted later.