Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, is speaking out for the first time after Former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election over Harris this week. Trump, who previously served as president when elected in 2016, will begin occupying the White House anew in 2025 after he lost re-election to Joe Biden in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Ella — she's the 25-year-old fashion designer born to Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, and his ex-wife, Kerstin Mackin — appears fittingly disappointed with the loss after veraciously supporting her stepmom as the Democratic candidate in the U.S. presidential race. In fact, Ella admits that it "f**king hurts like a b***h right now."

At least that's part of the message Ella relayed on her Instagram Story Thursday (Nov. 7), roughly 48 hours after race projections cleared Trump as the presumptive winner when he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes necessary to become America's next president.

"Truly no words," Ella says, as E! News reported. "We are all gonna get through this. It just f***ing hurts like a b***h right now and that's ok." (See the Story below.)

She adds, "The fight doesn't stop now. Just please check in on your people right now. This is the time to organize, mobilize and make a difference in your communities big or small. I'm here for all of you and I love you guys."

Ella's reaction echoes the sentiments of many young Americans who were galvanized by Harris' historic candidacy, particularly as the first woman and woman of color in the vice presidency. Ella, who has been an advocate for social justice and progressive causes, encouraged her followers to use this moment as motivation rather than despair.

The emotional post struck a chord with her followers, many of whom flooded social media with their own messages of resilience and solidarity. For them, Ella's message was a reminder that setbacks in politics don't mean the end of progress, but rather, an opportunity to regroup, reflect and re-engage.