In April, a news article alleged that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's consistent tardiness on set resulted in a staggering $250 million in production delays, leading to a postponed release of their movie "Red One."

The Wrap suggested that the actor resorted to using bottles to relieve himself to prevent additional interruptions due to his chronic lateness.

Now, the wrestler-turned-actor has finally spoken out to confront the "bananas" allegations.

In an interview with GQ, Johnson confirmed, "I pee in a bottle ... Yeah. That happens."

He added, "I've said a thousand times: 'Hey, I'm here. Come and ask me. And I'll tell you the truth.'"

In response to a question about being "late," the 52-year-old "Black Adam" actor acknowledged, "Yeah, that happens, too. But not that amount, by the way."

He continued, "That was a bananas amount. That's crazy. Ridiculous."

The ex-WWE Superstar dismissed the controversy as "bulls**t. However, he is not alone in his sentiments.

Dwayne Johnson reveals in a new interview with GQ he pees in bottles while on set. pic.twitter.com/itz4ezY1O1 — Pop Flop (@PopFlopHQ) November 11, 2024

"Red One" director Jake Kasdan revealed to the outlet that Johnson "never missed a day of work ever. He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that's the case with everybody."

Kasdan also expressed his admiration for Johnson, mentioning their successful collaboration on three major moving and praising Johnson's professionalism and positive attitude towards everyone on set.

Meanwhile, Johnson's co-star Chris Evans also shared his thoughts on the matter with the outlet.

"In terms of the guy that I saw, compared to some of the things I've seen on other movies with other actors who are not only not conscious of other people's time and efforts, but they're unpredictable? I found Dwayne to be — we all know exactly what he's going to do when he's going to do it."

The "Avengers" actor also recognized his co-star's dedication to morning workouts before joining the set, stressing that all those associated with the movie "Red One" were well aware of this routine.

Evans says, "It's not like he's late unexpectedly, and I wouldn't even call it late. He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it's part of the plan."

"It's worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he's scheduled to show up."